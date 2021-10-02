Steinhilber leads Wildcats against SHSU
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Wildcats faced another tough road test against Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon. ACU struggled to find their rhythm offensively and the Bearkats came away with 25-18 and 25-16 wins in sets one and two. Despite being down 0-2, ACU came out strong in the third set and upped their service pressure to force SHSU out of system. The Wildcats led by as many as ten points in the set, but the Bearkats block was a factor late as they close the third set on a 7-0 run to get the sweep.acusports.com
