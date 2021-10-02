CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Steinhilber leads Wildcats against SHSU

acusports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Wildcats faced another tough road test against Sam Houston on Saturday afternoon. ACU struggled to find their rhythm offensively and the Bearkats came away with 25-18 and 25-16 wins in sets one and two. Despite being down 0-2, ACU came out strong in the third set and upped their service pressure to force SHSU out of system. The Wildcats led by as many as ten points in the set, but the Bearkats block was a factor late as they close the third set on a 7-0 run to get the sweep.

acusports.com

Comments / 0

Related
acusports.com

Wildcats open WAC play against familiar foes

ABILENE - ACU heads on the road this weekend to face two familiar foes as they began WAC play. The Wildcats will face SFA on Thursday night before closing the weekend at Sam Houston. It's a tough road trip for ACU as they look for their first win against either program since 2017. Thursday night's match will be broadcast on ESPN+, but there will not be a live stream for the match Saturday at Sam Houston.
SPORTS
bethelathletics.com

Solid Defense Leads Wildcats to Win Over Phoenix

MCKENZIE, Tenn. – The Bethel Wildcats dropped out of the NAIA Division I Coaches Top 25 Poll Wednesday for the first time this season. To the surprise of some, Bethel received only one vote as a matter of fact and is ranked at No. 47. The Wildcats had the opportunity...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ksl.com

Wildcats looking to get back in the win column against Cal Poly

Weber State and James Madison contest an FCS football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Ogden. (Robert Casey, Weber State Athletics) — SALT LAKE CITY — The Weber State football program finds itself in somewhat uncharted territory after back-to-back losses to top 15 opponents and an abysmal 1-3 record. But...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Corbin Times Tribune

As big as it gets: Wildcats set for showdown against No. 10 Florida

“(The players) have been working hard and concentrating on ourselves, our team and trying to get better,” Stoops said Thursday. “(We are) looking forward to this opportunity.”. It’s a chance for the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) to measure themselves after opening the season with four straight victories for the...
FLORIDA STATE
acuoptimist.com

Wildcats enter WAC-ASUN Challenge play against Central Arkansas

The Wildcats open conference play against a former Southland Conference and now Atlantic Sun opponent, Central Arkansas, on Saturday at 6 p.m. ACU looks to extend its three-game win streak against a challenging program they have not been able to beat since 2014. “We’re really excited to get into it,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Sooners leading Wildcats 13-10 at intermission

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Possessions have been at a premium once again, but the sixth-ranked Sooners are leading the Kansas State Wildcats 13-10 at intermission. They’ve scored on all three drives and thus have the halftime edge. The Sooners took the early lead, thanks in large part to their defense. After...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Browning
Person
Sam Houston
wildcatsports.com

Glasper, Hamilton Lead Wildcats to Upset of No. 11 Midwestern State

ELLENBURG, Wash.—Donte Hamilton tied a school record with three interceptions and Quincy Glasper accumulated 291 total yards and two touchdowns in his first career start at quarterback as Central Washington upset No. 11 Midwestern State, 30-20, Saturday at Tomlinson Stadium. Hamilton led a defensive charge which forced six total turnovers,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Allen, Lester Lead Wildcats at Charles Bowles Invitational

SALEM, Ore. — The Central Washington University cross country teams ran at the 46th Charles Bowles Invitational. The men finished seventh, while the women placed 13th. Kay Lester led the women's side for the 'Cats. She finished in 60th with a time of 19:53.7; she averaged 6:23.8 per mile. In scoring, Lester finished at 53.
SPORTS
acusports.com

Volleyball hosts UTRGV and Lamar on the weekend

ABILENE - After opening WAC play on the road, the Wildcats return home to host Southwest Division foes, UTRGV and Lamar. The Wildcats will get their first look at a new team in the WAC when they host UTRGV on Thursday night in the Teague Center. The Vaqueros sit at 1-1 in conference play while Lamar is 0-1 with their only conference against coming last weekend against UTRGV.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Acu#Utrgv#Acu Volleyball
247Sports

Sooners snap two-game skid against Wildcats with 37-31 victory, move to 5-0

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The two-game losing streak against Kansas State is ancient history. The sixth-ranked Sooners took their show on the road and emerged with a 37-31 victory over the Wildcats Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. They’re now 5-0 on the year. They’re 2-0 in Big 12 Conference...
KANSAS STATE
Alpena News

Wildcats see opportunity to snap losing streak against Gaylord

ALPENA — The halfway point of the high school football season has officially passed. For Alpena High, their time is running out on opportunities to earn its first win of the year and end its lengthy 13-game losing streak. The Wildcats have that opportunity tonight when they travel to Gaylord...
ALPENA, MI
acusports.com

Week 6: Wildcats look to bounce back against Eastern Kentucky

ABILENE – The ACU football team hits the road this week for third time this season, heading to Eastern Kentucky for the second of seven WAC/ASUN Challenge contests on the schedule. ACU Wildcats at Eastern Kentucky Colonels. Kickoff: 5 p.m. CT. TV: ESPN+. Radio: 102.7 The Bear | iHeartRadio. Abilene...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
acusports.com

Lawler notches 30 digs in five-set marathon against UTRGV

ABILENE — ACU returned home for their first WAC action in Teague on Thursday night. The Wildcats battled through five sets with the Vaqueros but were unable to come away with a win, dropping to 0-3 in WAC play. UTRGV got out to the quick start on the night, pulling away for a 25-15 win to open the match. The Wildcats stormed back in set two behind a .278 hitting percentage to even the match at 1-1. ACU took the 2-1 set lead after another solid third set performance but UTRGV gained momentum late in set four to force the decisive fifth set. ACU was up 11-10 in set five, but the Wildcats had three hitting errors in the next four points as the Vaqueros took the 14-11 lead and ultimately won 15-12.
SPORTS
ocolly.com

Surprise of the game: Sanders finds efficiency against Wildcats

The consistency of quarterback Spencer Sanders showed in a ranked game where Oklahoma State needed it in a 31-20 victory for the Cowboys against Kansas State. Sanders went for 344 passing yards and three touchdowns overall. In the previous three games, the passing game lacked identity, but it certainly answered...
OKLAHOMA STATE
southernminn.com

Defense, Wildcat fuel Kenyon-Wanamingo's comeback win against Hayfield

To start the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon, the Kenyon-Wanamingo football team played its ace in the hole. Trailing by seven points with the ball at home against Hayfield, the Knights lined up with senior wide receiver Laden Nerison at quarterback in the shotgun formation, otherwise known as the Wildcat. With...
KENYON, MN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

First-half struggles against Cavaliers lead to Bulldog loss

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Bulldogs' hot streak come to an end after the 41-21 loss to Caledonia on Friday night. The Cavaliers jumped out to a 41-0 lead midway through the third, and the Bulldogs' late effort was not enough. “We did not come out prepared to play,” Aberdeen coach...
ABERDEEN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy