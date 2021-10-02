Steinhilber leads Wildcats against SHSU

ABILENE — ACU returned home for their first WAC action in Teague on Thursday night. The Wildcats battled through five sets with the Vaqueros but were unable to come away with a win, dropping to 0-3 in WAC play. UTRGV got out to the quick start on the night, pulling away for a 25-15 win to open the match. The Wildcats stormed back in set two behind a .278 hitting percentage to even the match at 1-1. ACU took the 2-1 set lead after another solid third set performance but UTRGV gained momentum late in set four to force the decisive fifth set. ACU was up 11-10 in set five, but the Wildcats had three hitting errors in the next four points as the Vaqueros took the 14-11 lead and ultimately won 15-12.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO