CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Look: Controversial Video Emerges From Oregon’s Upset Loss

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another Mario Cristobal vs. David Shaw, Oregon vs. Stanford battle of the trenches ended in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon. Trailing 17-7 at the half, the third-ranked Ducks came storming back to take a 24-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. Oregon then found itself with the ball in Stanford territory with just over two minutes remaining, but was somehow unable to run out the clock. That’s when disaster ensued for the Ducks.

thespun.com

Comments / 19

Cherissa Gregory Rowe
7d ago

I was actually angry 😡 This was so ridiculous & I am from Alabama originally! These Refs were ridiculous! 2 Targeting penalties as well! These are very scarce and we get 2 in 1 game! 🤢

Reply(4)
10
Bee Scott Williams
7d ago

HOMERED. Final four good old boys club. Not going let Oregon in unless Ducks kick the door in. One loss, one & done.

Reply(1)
10
Mr. Always Right
7d ago

The officiating was so pathetic and is the reason the Ducks lost! I think the Pac-12 officials make it their goal to have no pack drill team make it to the playoffs!

Reply
5
Related
The Spun

FOX’s College Football Top 25 Poll Is Getting Crushed

Everyone’s updating their college football top 25 polls following the sixth week of the 2021 regular season. Week 6 of the 2021 regular season was a wild one, with Oklahoma topping Texas in an all-time classic, Michigan coming from behind against Nebraska late and Texas A&M upsetting No. 1 Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Bowl Game’s Message For Alabama, Clemson Going Viral

Alabama and Clemson have been the most dominant programs in college football the last several years, but they have not looked like themselves so far this season. Clemson in particular has struggled, starting 3-2 and failing to generate consistent offense. Alabama is 5-1, but the Crimson Tide suffered a shocking loss at Texas A&M last night.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Reacts To Crushing Loss

Steve Sarkisian got his first chance to coach in a Red River Rivalry game this weekend, as his No. 21 Texas Longhorns took on the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go as planned for the first year head coach. Despite jumping out to a first half lead...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Jim Harbaugh Video

The Michigan Wolverines stayed unbeaten on Saturday night, getting past a tough Nebraska Cornhuskers team in Lincoln. Michigan topped Nebraska, 32-29, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday night. Nebraska played really well, but once again, Scott Frost’s team made some crushing mistakes. With the game tied, 29-29, quarterback Adrian...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases New Top 6 After Crazy Saturday

Saturday’s college football slate might’ve seemed underwhelming upon a first glance, but the way that the action played out on the field was everything but boring. Week 6 of the 2021 season delivered from an entertainment standpoint and also brought about quite the shake-up to the top of the rankings.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Tweets Classy Message After Saturday’s Win

Saturday afternoon didn’t go according to plan for Oklahoma starting quarterback Spencer Rattler. The preseason Heisman Trophy contender was benched in the Red River Showdown against Texas after some early struggles. Lincoln Riley pulled Rattler in the second quarter of the rivalry game on Saturday, after he coughed up a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has 3-Word Reaction To Insane Saturday

What’s better than an incredible day of college football? As Week 6 of the 2021 regular season proved – nothing. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was as good of a college football weekend as we’ve had in quite some time. The sixth weekend of the 2021 regular...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Big Ten Program Dismisses 4-Star Running Back On Sunday

Wisconsin notched a convincing win over Big Ten rival Illinois on Saturday. But one Badgers running back – a former four-star prospect no less – won’t be enjoying it with the team on Monday. On Sunday, the Wisconsin football program announced that redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Big Ten Made History In Sunday’s AP Poll Top 25

The Big Ten Conference made notable history in Sunday afternoon’s Associated Press top 25 poll. The Week 7 AP Poll top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. While an SEC team, Georgia, came in at No. 1 in the top 25, the rest of the top 25 was dominated by the Big Ten Conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Territory#Stanford#American Football#Ducks#Cardinal#Pac 12
The Spun

Look: What The BCS Rankings Would Look Like Right Now

It’s been eight years since the Bowl Championship Series and its computer simulations were the law of the college football land. So what would the 2021 national title picture look like if we still used the BCS rankings?. On Sunday, BCSKnowHow.com released its latest simulation of the season. Naturally, Georgia...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video Of Nick Saban Running Off The Field Is Going Viral

Video of Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban getting escorted off the Kyle Field turf is going viral on social media this morning. Alabama, the No. 1 team in the country, was upset by unranked Texas A&M on Saturday evening. The Aggies topped the Crimson Tide, 41-38, on a game-winning field goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama’s Shocking Upset Loss

A wild Saturday of college football culminated with Texas A&M shocking Alabama in College Station. The loss was the first for the Tide in nearly two years. It was an atypical performance for a Nick Saban team. The Crimson Tide, who were favored by three touchdowns, fell behind 24-10 and even after battling back to take a 38-31 lead, surrendered 10 unanswered points in the final five minutes to lose 41-38.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 Major Sleeper For Arch Manning

A handful of schools have been consistently mentioned as the favorites for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. The five-star quarterback recruit – the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning – has been most linked to Alabama, Georgia and Texas, among other programs. The Bulldogs and the Longhorns have been most consistently named the favorites for the Louisiana native.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Former Miami Football Star Reportedly Arrested Saturday

A former Miami Hurricanes football star and first round NFL Draft pick was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to Andy Slater, former Miami football star Mike Rumph was arrested on Saturday. Rumph, 41, currently serves as the assistant recruiting director for the Hurricanes football program. He starred for The U...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
229K+
Followers
39K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy