Look: Controversial Video Emerges From Oregon’s Upset Loss

Another Mario Cristobal vs. David Shaw, Oregon vs. Stanford battle of the trenches ended in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon. Trailing 17-7 at the half, the third-ranked Ducks came storming back to take a 24-17 lead late in the fourth quarter. Oregon then found itself with the ball in Stanford territory with just over two minutes remaining, but was somehow unable to run out the clock. That’s when disaster ensued for the Ducks.