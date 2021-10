MISSOULA, Mont. — During homecoming for the Arlee Warriors, they were able to get their first win of the season against Troy Saturday afternoon. The Warriors were a powerhouse on defense, not allowing the Trojans to gain many yards rushing. So the Trojans depended on quarterback Trevor Grant’s arm to keep passing most of the game. But Arlee's offense couldn't be stopped as they were a dual threat on the ground and in the air.