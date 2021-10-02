CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 12: John Rigas – More than one thing is usually true

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 20 years after the corporate balloon he helped inflate burst— I still don’t know what to think about Adelphia Communications founder John Rigas, who died this week at the age of 96. I worked for him for a couple of years just before he was sent to federal prison...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Presidents#Adelphia Communications#The Empire Sports Network#Wnsa Radio
