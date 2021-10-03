CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girl, 82-year-old critically hurt, several rescued in Long Island house fire: officials

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ixJVm_0cFRw3Mh00

ELMONT, L.I. — A 14-year-old girl and 82-year-old man who were critically injured are among several people hospitalized after flames tore through a Long Island home early Saturday morning, officials said.

According to Nassau County police, the house fire occurred around 6 a.m. at a residence on Marshall Street in Elmont.

Responding officers and fire units arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames before sunrise, police said.

Upon arrival, police personnel immediately administered life-saving measures, entering the home to help rescue multiple people inside.

The 82-year-old was rescued from the first floor, while firefighters rescued the teenage girl from the second floor, as well as a 75-year-old woman from a front widow on the first floor, officials said.

Two other occupants, a 17-year-old boy and 30-year-old man, were able to escape through a rear second-floor window, according to authorities.

Police said that due to the life-saving measures of various emergency workers, two of the victims who came out of the house in cardiac arrest were transported to area hospitals with a pulse.

The 14-year-old and 82-year-old were listed in critical condition Saturday night, while the older teen boy and 75-year-old woman were listed as being stable, according to police.

The relationships of the victims was not immediately known.

Two Nassau police officers suffered smoke inhalation and two firemen suffered minor burns to their faces and body, officials said. All of them were treated at local hospitals and released.

Authorities said units from several fire departments had to be called in to help extinguish the massive blaze, including Elmont, Valley Stream, Franklin Square, Malverne, Woodmere, South Floral Park and Stewart Manor.

The large fire caused extensive damage to the home, police said.

The fire marshal was at the scene Saturday evening as the blaze was still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

