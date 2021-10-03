Teen stabbed, another in custody after fight involving ‘group of youths’ at Southington Apple Harvest Festival

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One teenager was injured in what police are calling a large fight at the Apple Harvest Festival in Southington Saturday night.

Police say the altercation involved “what currently appears to be a group of youths from town” and occurred at Main Street in front of the Town Hall and near the American Medical Response (AMR) tent around 8:19 p.m. as the festival was ending for the day.

Officers already assigned to the fair were able to quickly break up the fight. The proximity to the medical tent allowed for a quick response by emergency medical crews, as well.

Sunday, Southington Police reported a 16-year-old from Southington was stabbed in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital and underwent surgery for a stab wound to his lower left abdomen. He is listed in stable condition.

Within minutes of the fight, officers were able to find and take into custody one juvenile suspect (age 17), of Southington, reported to be involved in the altercation. He is charged with breach of peace and released.

Officers were able to recover evidence, including the folding knife believed to have been used in the assault.

Additional arrests are expected. They say it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

On Sunday, Southington Police Department said they were increasing their presence at the festival “to ensure the safety of the public…The police department has officers on foot, bicycle, motorcycle, and vehicles patrolling areas in and around the festival.”

If you were at the festival and have any images or videos of the incident, Southington PD asks that you call their detective division at 860-378-1649.