Missing Bay woman found alive and well

The search for a missing Bay St. Louis woman had a happy ending on Saturday — Barbara Bond Prater was found alive and well, police said. “It is a heartfelt pleasure for us to update that Barbara Prater has been located,” Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said in a press release Saturday evening. “She is being transported for a medical assessment, but is in good physical condition. Thank you for the thoughts, prayers and diligent efforts of our wonderful citizens and all those involved int eh search and rescue efforts over the last several days.”