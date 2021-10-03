Police: Pennsylvania man busted with illegal handgun, ammo, during Bayonne traffic stop
A Pennsylvania man was busted with an illegal handgun and ammunition during a Bayonne traffic stop early Friday morning, police said. Arthur Reddington-Coleman, 31, of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, possession of CDS with the intent to distribute within 500 feet of public housing, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of narcotic paraphernalia with the intent to distribute, possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a firearm in the commission of a CDS offense, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, and four counts of possession of high capacity magazine, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.hudsoncountyview.com
