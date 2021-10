You have to go back almost 40 years for the last time Arsenal played Brighton in the top flight while below them in the table, with that game at Highbury in January 1982 ending goalless. That was an Arsenal side in transition back then, as it is now. Even if the Gunners, buoyed by three consecutive league victories, win on Saturday evening they cannot overtake Graham Potter’s team, testament to Brighton’s good start to the season. Granit Xhaka’s injury is a blow to Mikel Arteta, who will still hope to carry on the momentum from their emphatic win against Spurs on Sunday. Conrad Leach.

