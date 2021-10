With another week of Central Mass. high school football coming up, Bill Ballou takes a look at some interesting facts, figures and milestones to keep an eye on. Angelo LaRose’s performance Saturday, when South beat St. Paul by 30-19 with LaRose gaining 383 yards on 47 carries, was memorable but not a record-breaker. Cody Titus of St. Bernard’s had 51 carries on Sept. 30, 2011 and ran for 436 yards two weeks later. LaRose is in line for some Central Mass. seasonal records.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO