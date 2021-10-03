CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

WATCH: Marvin Mims Post Kansas State

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZQkx_0cFRtpJb00

Watch as Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims spoke to the media after OU's 37-31 victory over Kansas State on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

Oklahoma Climbs in Latest AP Poll

The Oklahoma Sooners won an absolute thriller on Saturday afternoon knocking off the rival Texas Longhorns 55-48 after trailing by as much as 21 points in the second half and 18 in the third quarter. The comeback was spear-headed by true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams who came in to replace...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Caleb Williams Proved He Can Unlock Oklahoma's Big Play Potential

DALLAS — When Lincoln Riley turned to true freshman Caleb Williams on Saturday, the Oklahoma quarterback did more than simply run the offense. In a massive hole inside the Cotton Bowl, Williams was finally able to unlock OU’s big play potential, proving to be the difference as the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners stormed all the way back to notch their fourth straight victory over the No. 21 Texas Longhorns 55-48.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kansas College Sports
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Texas QuoteBook

After Oklahoma executed the largest comeback ever in the OU-Texas game, pulling off 21-point deficit to beat the Longhorns 55-48 in the highest-scoring Red River Rivalry game in history, Sooner players and coaches had plenty to say. Here are the best from Saturday's postgame press conference:. “Hell of a fight,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

WATCH: Offense Highlights - Texas

Watch some of the key moments from when Oklahoma had the ball in the Sooners' 55-48 win over the Texas Longhorns as well as the postgame celebration on Saturday, Oct. 9. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign...
TEXAS STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma-TCU Kickoff Time Announced

Just a hair over two hours after Oklahoma managed to pull out a circus victory over the Texas Longhorns in an all-time classic Red River Showdown, the Big 12 has revealed the Sooners’ kickoff time for next week’s battle with TCU. After previously putting the kick time on a six-day...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvin Mims Post#Ou
AllSooners

WATCH: Texas Postgame Wrap Up

Watch SI Sooners' Josh Callaway, John Hoover and Ryan Chapman break down No. 6 Oklahoma's 55-48 win over Texas to move to 6-0 on the season. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership...
TEXAS STATE
AllSooners

Report: Oklahoma Running Back Ruled Eligible

The Oklahoma Sooners got a big boost to their running back room. SI Sooners can confirm a report by Soonerscoop.com’s Bob Przybylo that OU sophomore running back Marcus Major has been ruled eligible again by the NCAA. On the eve of the 2021 season Major was initially ruled out due...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

Three Quick Takeaways From Oklahoma's Miraculous Win Over Texas

DALLAS — Great teams always find a way. Facing a 14-0 deficit less than two minutes into the 2021 Red River Showdown, the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners turned to a true freshman quarterback to complete the unlikeliest of comebacks against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon in a 55-48 win.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Texas: X-Factors

For the 117th time, Oklahoma and Texas will meet on Saturday morning. Ahead of the contest, the SI Sooners staff takes a look at the key matchups that could tilt the matchup in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners. John Hoover: The Heat. Although the heavy thunderstorms expected throughout last week's...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 86

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway examine all the details of Oklahoma's 55-48 victory over Texas in what was probably the craziest game in the history of the Red River Rivalry. The guys talk Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler, Kennedy Brooks and Marvin Mims, the Sooner defense and much more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Texas Longhorns: By The Numbers

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns will meet for the 117th time on Saturday, renewing one of the great rivalries in College Football. It’s been anything but smooth sailing for either team, however, headed into the Cotton Bowl. The No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are still a perfect 5-0, but...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Texas: One Big Thing

Red River Rivalry quarterbacks who haven’t played a major role in this game before struggle when their counterpart has. Since 1990, the quarterback with more experience in the Cotton Bowl is 14-4-1 against the QB with less. This doesn’t include two first-time starters, or two experienced QBs going head-to-head. It’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Texas: Our Picks

Texas’ run offense ranks fifth in the nation. Oklahoma’s run defense ranks seventh. That’s where this game will be decided. If the Sooner defense — led by a front that was fearsome before last week’s win at Kansas State — can’t mitigate running back Bijan Robinson, OU’s chances of winning are greatly diminished. The Sooners probably would need to counter that with a dynamic passing attack, and even though Texas ranks 106th nationally in pass efficiency defense, that remains one thing that’s been oddly missing from Lincoln Riley’s offense. Without a big-play passing threat, Oklahoma’s pedestrian running game could devolve into anemic. Spencer Rattler is tested in the Red River cauldron and gives the Sooners a massive edge there, but he needs help. If OU’s linebackers play better (and don’t miss 16 tackles like they did in the first half at K-State last week), the Sooners will win the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
952
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy