WATCH: Marvin Mims Post Kansas State

Texas’ run offense ranks fifth in the nation. Oklahoma’s run defense ranks seventh. That’s where this game will be decided. If the Sooner defense — led by a front that was fearsome before last week’s win at Kansas State — can’t mitigate running back Bijan Robinson, OU’s chances of winning are greatly diminished. The Sooners probably would need to counter that with a dynamic passing attack, and even though Texas ranks 106th nationally in pass efficiency defense, that remains one thing that’s been oddly missing from Lincoln Riley’s offense. Without a big-play passing threat, Oklahoma’s pedestrian running game could devolve into anemic. Spencer Rattler is tested in the Red River cauldron and gives the Sooners a massive edge there, but he needs help. If OU’s linebackers play better (and don’t miss 16 tackles like they did in the first half at K-State last week), the Sooners will win the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO