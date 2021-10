OU-Texas has a habit of making legends out of the most unexpected players. Saturday will be another opportunity for someone to be forever ingrained in the lore of Oklahoma football history as the No. 6-ranked Sooners meet the No. 21 Longhorns at 11 a.m. The SI Sooners staff tried their hand at predicting what under-the-radar players could turn up huge inside the Cotton Bowl on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO