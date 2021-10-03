CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-05 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until Friday morning. * At 8:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 15.7 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47.

#Three Rivers#Fish And Wildlife#Ichetucknee River#Extreme Weather#Columbia#The Santa Fe River
