Porter County launches new series of Master Recycler classes

You can get certified as a master recycler by completing a new series of five classes by The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County. The district is offering Porter County residents one-hour classes in person and via Zoom for Porter County residents interested in learning more about recycling. Experts from Homewood Disposal, Republic Services, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, and Tradebe Environmental Services will teach people about recycling, recusing and limiting their environmental impact.