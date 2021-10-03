NEA Big Read: Teen Book Discussion with Shaved Ice at Euclid
This story describes a time of terror during the dictatorship of Trujillo in the Dominican Republic. As we read about the secret police and the number of "disappeared" citizens, we can't help but marvel at the strength and bravery of those who opposed the dictatorship. The story of Anita and her family being hidden from the secret police; and whether they will be found during the searches, makes for a gripping story.www.anaheim.net
