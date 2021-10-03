CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

NEA Big Read: Teen Book Discussion with Shaved Ice at Euclid

 7 days ago

This story describes a time of terror during the dictatorship of Trujillo in the Dominican Republic. As we read about the secret police and the number of "disappeared" citizens, we can't help but marvel at the strength and bravery of those who opposed the dictatorship. The story of Anita and her family being hidden from the secret police; and whether they will be found during the searches, makes for a gripping story.

anaheim.net

NEA Big Read: Dominican Republic Carnival Mask Art at Euclid

Carnival in the Dominican Republic is a wonderful expression of the culture and community in the Caribbean. Each mask has a distinct flavor that expresses the unique cultural mix and the Dominicans’ special way of creatively expressing themselves.
ANAHEIM, CA
