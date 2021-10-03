NEA Big Read: Teen Book Discussion with Shaved Ice at Euclid

Parents may worry that adult books could be inappropriate for teens. Yet these days, some young adult books, especially those aimed at older teens, often can hold their own against adult books when it comes to sex and violence. In fact, some adult books — light fiction or cozy mysteries — actually may offer less sex or violence than some YA books. If parents still are concerned over the appropriateness of teens reading adult books, one solution is either to pre-read the book or read a second copy alongside your teen. This could even spark some thoughtful conversations.

