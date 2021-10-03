Postgame Walk & Talk: Oklahoma 37, Kansas State 31

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on Kansas State's game following Saturday's postgame press conference:. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his postgame Walk & Talk following Kansas State's 37-31 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. With Skylar Thompson back under center following his injury in the first quarter of the second game of the season, K-State's offense clicked both on the ground and through the air, outgaining the sixth-ranked Sooners. However, a fumble by Jacardia Wright on the first possession of the game for the Wildcats derailed a promising drive and turned into three points for OU. It felt like K-State played catchup most of the game, particularly after OU scored on the first possession of the second half. The loss drops K-State to 3-2 and 0-2 in Big 12 play, and the Cats now have a bye week leading into a game with Iowa State in two weeks back inside The Bill.