What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 37-31 loss to Oklahoma

By Zac Carlson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 37-31 loss against Oklahoma on Saturday. “Hard fought game, had a chance to win, had a number of opportunities, proud of our team, played for four quarters, played with great passion. I told the guys, ‘We’re a good team. We just got to believe we are a good team, and we played a really good team today and had opportunities to win.’ A bunch of different momentum swings. We knew they were going to make plays. We really thought we could make some plays on these guys. Ultimately they have so many different people that can beat you on offense. We struggled in the second half to get them slowed down. We did a couple times, but not enough. The first half was played about like we thought we needed it to be played; control the football, take the clock. We needed points on that first drive. Instead we were down three to nothing. I thought we should have been up 7-0. There’s a good chance we would've been up 7- 0. That was one of those things we were chasing the rest of the game a little bit. Proud of the effort the guys gave and if we continue with that kind of passion, continue to believe, and get better during this off week and start to get healed up a little bit. Obviously we are banged up. I believe we have a great story we can still write.”

