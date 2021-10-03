CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Triller Moves Forward With October 16 Show At Barclays - Without Lopez-Kambosos

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show will go on for Triller Fight Club, though without its originally planned main event. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans remain place to present a boxing card on October 16, a date the upstart promotional company targeted to feature of the oft-postponed lightweight championship between Teofimo Lopez Jr. and George Kambosos Jr. While the title fight remains in limbo—and the centerpiece for numerous legal complaints—the supporting cast will push forward for the show that will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

www.boxingscene.com

