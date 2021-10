Updated Websites and apps are suffering or have suffered outages around the world for at least some netizens today due to connectivity issues. Though the exact causes of the IT breakdowns are in many cases not fully known right now, there has been a sudden uptick in downtime right as Let's Encrypt, which provides free HTTPS certificates to a ton of organizations, let one of its root and intermediate certs expire.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO