Back 4 Blood's release is within weeks now, and to get players ready for the new zombie game's debut, Turtle Rock Studios released the launch trailer for Back 4 Blood on Thursday. The trailer shows the nonstop struggle between our human protagonists known as "The Cleaners" as well as "The Ridden," the zombie antagonists who come in both common and unique variants. The game is scheduled to release on October 12th for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, but it'll be available a bit sooner on October 7th for those who purchase certain editions of the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO