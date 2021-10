Demon’s Souls may have been the first official title in the collection of games most often referred to as ‘Soulsborne,’ yet it is often Dark Souls that is credited with catapulting the series into the gaming mainstream. With an interconnected Metroidvania-style of world traversal, combined with a satisfying combat system that masterfully straddles the line between frustration and triumph, Dark Souls is nothing short of an icon in gaming. Nostalgia factor aside, the first half of Dark Souls is still one of the most tightly paced, well-constructed examples of game design that holds up even a full decade after its release. And yet, there’s another game that takes the essence of what makes the Soulsborne games great and distills it to its purest form. A game that contains such brilliance it managed to flip the formula of From Software’s games on its head while still maintaining the pure ‘feel’ of a Souls game. That game is Bloodborne, and even among its highly decorated brethren, it manages to rise above them all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO