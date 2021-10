Added by atagliaferri on September 30, 2021. At 4:34 PM on September 25, Anchorage Police responded to a disturbance at Great Clips at 8840 Old Seward Highway. Initial indications are that 43-year-old Arthur M. Reekie entered the business that morning, prior to it being open to the public for the day. Multiple employees asked Reekie to leave; he refused. Police were called at the time, but prior to officers arriving, Reekie left the building on his own. Reekie returned later, walked into a room marked “employees only”, picked up a cell phone belonging to an employee, and tried to walk out with it. As he was leaving, a customer was able to take the phone from Reekie.

