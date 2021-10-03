CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncertain future ahead as pandemic eviction moratorium lifts after more than a year

By Sam Morgen, The Bakersfield Californian
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Oct. 2—The eviction moratorium, in place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, expired Friday, leaving some in Kern County concerned about what the future might hold. Initially put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom to prevent those who had lost income due to COVID-19 from being kicked out of their homes, the moratorium made it illegal for landlords to evict tenants for failure to pay rent.

