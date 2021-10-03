Uncertain future ahead as pandemic eviction moratorium lifts after more than a year

Good Morning! It’s Monday, September 27 and you’ll see intermittent clouds and a high of 72. With the tide turning, yet again, on the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Cruz, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about booster shots for the 65+ age group, vaccines for the 5-11 age groups and another cold season ‘round the corner. County health officer Dr. Gail Newel answered those questions and more. An eviction moratorium that was in place for many months because of the challenges of the pandemic will be lifted this week and that could spell disaster for many. But local groups are working hard to inform those at risk about their options before deadline.

