The newest entry in the long-running Atelier series is on its way, as Koei Tecmo has announced the upcoming release of Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. With the Atelier series set to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, it makes sense that a new game would be released to help celebrate. Sure enough, Koei Tecmo announced that a new game, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream would be released for PS4, Switch, and PC on February 25, 2022 here in the US (the game releases a day earlier in Japan).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO