A one-vehicle accident around 5:45 p.m. Monday on Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk, near Dove Street, caused a water problem and closed the road. The vehicle sheared off a fire hydrant in the crash, leading to a big gusher that partially flooded the road. The Dunkirk Police Department temporarily closed Lake Shore Drive in both directions, as city Department of Public Works employees, seen at left in the photo, turned off the water source. They quickly did the job, then cleared debris from the recent rain out of a nearby storm drain, so the excess water could run off more quickly. There were no apparent injuries in the accident. Dunkirk Fire and EMS also responded.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO