Now we will go 3 and out

 7 days ago

Our play calling is not helping DJ out but it feels at there is sometthing bigger wrong with the team. It would be interesting to be a fly on the wall for coaches meetings.

Now we find out who the real Tiger Fans are.

If you want to jump off the bandwagon, be my guest. We need to double down our efforts in supporting the Tigers. It is Homecoming weekend and if you go to the game, be prepared to cheer the whole game. This is the time our team really needs the support. These seem to be tough times, so this is where fan support counts the most. If you are going to be entertained, give your tickets to someone who cares and go fishing.
CLEMSON, SC
Here we go, Tigers!

HERE WE GO, TIGERS, HERE WE GO! These young ladies were full of enthusiasm as they cheered on the Stockton Lady Tigers in recent volleyball action in Stockton. Standing in front is Evelyn Hilbrink, and in the back from right to left are: Kaisyn Muir, Harper Lowry, Corbyn Glendening and Cambry…
SPORTS
Clark: ‘We have to go out there and play like we want it’

Darrell Clark isn’t your average football player at Grambling State University. Although he has endured many hardships while at Grambling, the wide receiver has no problem in overcoming adversity. On June 19, 2019 Clark was shot in his back and leg in Jefferson Parish along with his younger brother who...
COLLEGE SPORTS
2 weeks to improve. Excited to see if we

Have had productive days leading up to Friday night. Would be great to get a win on the road and score 3 or more TD's either running or passing. Lots of football left to play! Go Tigers!!!!!!. Orange Blooded [3434]. TigerPulse: 92%. Posts: 4115. Joined: 11/28/03. Re: 2 weeks to...
FOOTBALL
#Dj
Is it me?

But don't it seems like Bama's D started to regress after Kirby left?.. Sure they have 5* stars at every level of their defense.. But it seems their defense started to tail off after the 18' season....
FOOTBALL
You know how they do Tigers in the Pros

On the scoreboard during the game. I wonder if they would consider doing Tigers in the NCAA and highlight all of our players that went into the portal and wound up on other teams?
COLLEGE SPORTS
Well, Do You Think DJ

Contacted his high school rival and friend, Bryce Young and warned him about what's to come from the Bama Board?. Young threw for more than 350 yards and 3 tds. Did he miss a few throws, sure, but pretty sure the ire of Bama fans isn’t going to be directed his way. He had guys in his face all night and made a bunch of great plays most qbs can’t make.
SPORTS
If Dabo was a stock…

I would buy all I could afford. Someone doesn’t get where he is by accident and everyone has a “dip” occasionally. He is still a young man at 50 and I do not believe he’s even hit his prime yet. I also think he knows what is wrong and will fix it, but he’ll do it in his own way and with class, probably with no mid-season firings, despite the grumblings of some of our discontented Tiger brethren. If “best is the standard” and “the best is yet to come” are principles with him and not just mottos to fire up the crowd, we’ve still got a lot of good football ahead of us. I hope we don’t run him off. Go Tigers!
ACCIDENTS
Funny how CFB passion rolls. A few weeks ago TAM dominated by Arkansas.

If you watched it they dominated every aspect of the game including offense and defense line. I just knew that Jimbos head would roll for that. But now he is King again. Reminds me a little bit of when Malzahn beat Alabama but otherwise had been quite pedestrian. Got a contract deal out of that one. Good for the coaches buyout I suppose. Reminder that on any given Saturday . . . And btw I know we had bresee and Tyler Davis then but I think we are still the only team not to allow Georgia an offensive TD. Hope we did some soul searching this week and DJ can shake it off. Let’s Go Tigers!
FOOTBALL
TNET: Clemson at Syracuse Vegas odds released

Clemson returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. Friday in the Carrier Dome (ESPN). The Tigers are coming off the bye week after a 19-13 home win over Boston College, while Syracuse is coming off of back-to-back close losses to Florida State (road; 33-30) and Wake Forest (home; 40-37 OT). Clemson opened a Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
Trevor showing out!

He's really growing into the role. "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." He really is! His throws are perfection. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Will meeting at the Paw

Start back next year. Or will Covid have killed it. Yes. Kentucky was fined $250,000 last week for it against Florida. Only a matter of time before ACC starts it. Seven home games a year that could add up.
SPORTS
Panther's punt blocked

Oh my gosh, back in the Danny had his stopwatch on all kicks and the punter for the Panthers would have never played for us. The punter is in slow motion. Danny did it on Field Goals also...check him out at the :45 second mark of the Georgia game in 1987 when David Treadwell was lining up for the winning field goal...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4gjadSYFY4.
NFL
TD for TL16....Orange in the End Zone!

Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 364. Joined:...
VIDEO GAMES
Interesting Strategy by OU yesterday

Pulls QB and makes one of the biggest comebacks ever. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley said he didn't know if he'd "ever been prouder of a team" after the sixth-ranked Sooners rallied from a 21-point first-quarter deficit Saturday behind freshman QB Caleb Williams in the latest edition of the Red River Showdown.
FOOTBALL
Panthers are built to win now.

Not just now but the team is young and built for the future. Brees is retired, Matt Ryan has a couple years left at the most, Brady will hit the decline eventually……. Trade for Deshaun Watson now! The Sam Darnold story was cute the first 3 weeks. DW4 makes this team an instant Super Bowl contender.
NFL
London Folks Just Happy To Be At A NFL Game ---

The Jets are playing the Falcons. As the camera pans to show the fans...I swear I have seen fans wearing 10 to 12 different NFL football teams gear. I was at a Clemson game before and saw a dude with full on Denver Broncos gear. Funny.
NFL
ACC NO RESPECT CONFERENCE

Wake is 6-0 and ranked in AP poll at #16, while Coastal Carolina is 6-0 and ranked # 15. But Arkansas is 4-2 and is ranked #17. The FB polls are a joke. Re: ACC sucks- A&M would beat all of us if we played them today. After watching Bama...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Good afternoon Tiger T-Netters!!!

I'm asking how long will it take for Paul Shitface to claim that Bama's run at the top is done. I think that it was the same night that Clemson loss to UGA that he made that claim, or was it after we lost to NC State. It really doesn't matter bc, shitface will never in his life time make such a claim, and it wouldn't matter if Bama was to have a 6-6 record, Shitface would be armed with excuses for Bama that no team in the country would have recovered from whatever the issue was that Bama had a 6-6 season. Shitface would still declare that Bam was the best FB program in the history of college FB. On the other hand, never in this life time will he ever admit that he was wrong about Clemson, even if Clemson was to win the Natty in 2022. 2023, 2024, or 2025. The only thing that shitface would say is that everybody else in college FB was having a few down years, and the only reason that Bama wasn't winning those Natty's, is only bc of the grueling SEC schedule that Bama had to play, even though out the other side of his mouth, he was saying the only reason that Clemson was having a winning streak, was simply bc the rest of college FB had a few down seasons!!!! Paul Shitface Finebaum says the things that he says only bc he doesn't have anything in his life to believe in, other than Bama FB, and Nick Saban, I believe that is a fact!!!!!
CLEMSON, SC

