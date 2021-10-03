Now we will go 3 and out

I'm asking how long will it take for Paul Shitface to claim that Bama's run at the top is done. I think that it was the same night that Clemson loss to UGA that he made that claim, or was it after we lost to NC State. It really doesn't matter bc, shitface will never in his life time make such a claim, and it wouldn't matter if Bama was to have a 6-6 record, Shitface would be armed with excuses for Bama that no team in the country would have recovered from whatever the issue was that Bama had a 6-6 season. Shitface would still declare that Bam was the best FB program in the history of college FB. On the other hand, never in this life time will he ever admit that he was wrong about Clemson, even if Clemson was to win the Natty in 2022. 2023, 2024, or 2025. The only thing that shitface would say is that everybody else in college FB was having a few down years, and the only reason that Bama wasn't winning those Natty's, is only bc of the grueling SEC schedule that Bama had to play, even though out the other side of his mouth, he was saying the only reason that Clemson was having a winning streak, was simply bc the rest of college FB had a few down seasons!!!! Paul Shitface Finebaum says the things that he says only bc he doesn't have anything in his life to believe in, other than Bama FB, and Nick Saban, I believe that is a fact!!!!!

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO