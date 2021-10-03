CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

DJ picks a side after snap and just laser focuses on it.

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

That’s it. That’s the post. True. I think it’s part of the dumbing down of the offense. For DJ. Notice those plays are the 50/50 balls, so DJ stares it down for ball placement I guess. Not good.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
tigernet.com

Not just on DJ

Receivers are sub par - not sure about Ross’s health or head. Ngata drops a sure thing. Tight End drops another one. DJ is slow on the draw, tries to make up for it by throwing hard and off back foot. Face it, some highly touted guys turn out to...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

DJ going back out after game By Himself, tell me everything

I need to know. No way TL, KB,DW,TB would have been out there without 1 of his “boys” ….. greatly impressed me with that. At first I thought it was kind of hokey, but I can see that he is sincere. Like everyone, I am disappointed with his play so far and I'm sure he's disappointed. But I have a sneaky feeling that when the game slows down for him and the light comes on, we're going to have a real winner and leader. I belive he has a great heart and is trying his very best. We are going to lose a few more games this year, and this will not be our year. But I do believe DJ can be a winner here. The line is looking a little better. The running back room suddenly looks strong with Pae, Mafah and Shipley. The receives need to get their act together for sure. I think Ross, EJ Williams, and Ngata are our best bets there. I think we are missing Spector and the role he fills more than we know.
NFL
tigernet.com

13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank

The Artist Formerly Known as "The FIGHTINGDABOS" Re: 13 points is the difference between being top 3 and not rank. And to think we would only have to be marginally better to have a couple more scores per game. Wouldn’t even have to be dynamic, just decent. Such a drastic decline so fast. Sad.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Laser#American Football
tigernet.com

Panther's punt blocked

Oh my gosh, back in the Danny had his stopwatch on all kicks and the punter for the Panthers would have never played for us. The punter is in slow motion. Danny did it on Field Goals also...check him out at the :45 second mark of the Georgia game in 1987 when David Treadwell was lining up for the winning field goal...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4gjadSYFY4.
NFL
tigernet.com

TD for TL16....Orange in the End Zone!

Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 364. Joined:...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy