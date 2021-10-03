CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Notice how BC runs designed plays…

 7 days ago

And then how we just run the 50/50 pass plays only. We are calling plays hoping our athletes will out athlete their players. It doesn’t work.

The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
tigernet.com

Clemson stays in latest Coaches Poll

Clemson stayed in the top-25 in at least one poll this week. The Tigers (3-2, 2-1 ACC) are ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, dropping four spots, where Georgia moved to No. 1 (64 first-place votes) ahead of Iowa (1), Oklahoma, Cincinnati and Alabama. Alabama had commanded 63 of...
CLEMSON, SC
#American Football#Bc
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
WJFW-TV

Colby drops Ladysmith in blowout fashion

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:10PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Colby - The Colby Hornets hosted the Ladysmith Lumberjacks in Week 8. Colby scored on their first offensive play and kept it up from there. Hornets win 62-6.
COLBY, WI
tigernet.com

First two offensive plays for Clemson vs BC

Needs to be designed run plays for DJ. It seems to me that he settles down in the pocket after taking a couple of hits. Re: After the GT game and DJ's comments, thought we might. Oct 1, 2021, 3:22 PM. Just look at each of the 14 catches Exekie...
CLEMSON, SC
Football
Sports
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WJFW-TV

Edgar shuts out Abbotsford in the second half to secure Week 8 win

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Abbotsford - Both the Abbotsford Falcons and Edgar Wildcats put on a clinic on offense in the first half. But after Abbotsford took the lead mid-way through the second quarter, Edgar marched back down the field and never looked back. The Wildcats kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the second half to win 30-16.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
bcinterruption.com

BC 41, Mizzou 34: The Key Play

Wow, was that fun! It’s hard to remember a BC football game being that exciting in quite some time. As Joe pointed out yesterday, Alumni Stadium was rocking and the game was a back and forth thriller. Whew, the heart rate is just starting to come down. We sure have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dolphins Run The Dumbest Play Of The Season

Sunday afternoon has been full of a few incredible moments in the NFL thus far. Earlier in the afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals returned a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown to tie the longest touchdown in NFL history. Just a few hours later, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 66-yard field goal to set a new NFL record.
NFL
tigernet.com

I hope we study and use some of the BC passing plays

It’s hard enough teaching these kids Clemson’s playbook, which it seems like they’re struggling with. Trying to insert 20 new plays mid season is tougher than you would think with colllege kids. I agree they should insert some new routes though, because I rarely see our WRs with a ton of space. We are just not over matching teams athletically this year, so need to confuse the coverage.
CLEMSON, SC
sportswar.com

Yeah I noticed how much of an outlier Louisville was in his charts.

And Louisville fits in perfectly with the Big 12, as does Nebraska. The ACC was really backed into a corner when they were forced to pick Louisville. UConn actually fits in very well with the other ACC schools on the charts, but their problem is their football program has never really gotten off the ground. And the ACC didn't need another Duke football program in the conference. If UConn's football team had managed to be better somehow, they would have been a better choice for the ACC than Louisville.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Connecticut Post

BC at Clemson might tell how far the once-mighty have fallen

Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 5:. Boston College is on the brink of making the Top 25 and goes on the road to face No. 25 Clemson, with a golden opportunity to make a statement. BC is 4-0 for the first time since starting with eight straight wins in 2007, and the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC) seem ripe for the picking after a double-overtime loss last week to North Carolina State. Clemson posted a 34-28 win over the Eagles in Death Valley last season behind freshman quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns in his first start. Though the Tigers were ranked No. 1 at the time, they still had to rally from a 28-13 halftime deficit, and this year Uiagalelei is struggling. He's 63 for 112 (56.3%) passing with three TDs and three picks, and is the only starter in the conference completing fewer than 60% of his passes. BC is averaging 41.3 points, second in the ACC and nearly double the total of the Tigers, who are last at 21.8 but have the top-rated defense (12 points per game).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Military.com

How to Train for Timed Runs

If you’re looking for ways to improve your timed run events on military fitness tests, you’ll get many different answers when asking for suggestions. Some people prefer the longer and slower distance running methods, others like the shorter and faster sprint style of training, and plenty opt for the middle-of-the-road option of goal-pace running.
WORKOUTS
tigernet.com

Clemson at Syracuse Vegas odds released

Clemson returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome (ESPN). The Tigers (3-2) are coming off the bye week after a 19-13 home win over Boston College, while Syracuse (3-3) is coming off of back-to-back close losses to Florida State (road; 33-30) and Wake Forest (home; 40-37 OT).
CLEMSON, SC

