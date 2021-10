Re: DJ high school recruitment videos- he looked much faster, throwing, running and making decisions. I don't think it is any one thing; I think it is a multitude of things. First, what is clear is that DJ has lost confidence and needs to find a way to get that back which means having some success that is sustainable. Second, the OL and WRs have to step up their games as well. They have let him down on a number of occasions and also seem to lack confidence, both in him and in themselves. Third, the coaches have let him down. I think they are too much in his ear and have not helped him get into a rhythm early in the game with the play calling. Last, injuries are starting to mount which are hard to control.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO