Dropped Catch

The Hillcrest Academy Ravens scored a road Southeast Iowa Superconference volleyball win in Columbus Junction Tuesday, beating the Wildcats on their home floor in four sets. The Ravens won the match by scores of 17-25, 25-13, 25-23 and 25-21. In the match, Hillcrest was led by Esther Hughes with 10 kills, Norah Yoder with 21 assists and Malia Yoder with 15 digs. The Wildcats were paced by nine kills from Victoria Howell, 15 assists from Sera Vela and eight digs from Lily Coil. After the match, Raven head coach Brandon Statler talked about the formula that worked for the win in the tight match. “They were a great cover team. Their libero was taking care of the entire back line by herself. We really had to move and attack. We have to remember to focus, look down at the court, find the holes and swing. Keep attacking, if we aren’t attacking we are playing not to lose and we aren’t going to beat anyone that way. The seniors brought the momentum and the together tonight and the freshmen brought the clutch. That’s a little backwards from what you would normally think. During crunch time, I just held up the sign for Norah (Yoder) to get the ball to Malia (Yoder). We needed to pepper the court with a bunch of different shots and she’s great with that. Defensively, Kyleigh Statler was great tonight.”

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO