Football

Dropped Catch

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

They tried to get away with one there. The guys upstairs probably noticed #80 trying to hurry the offense back to the line.

www.tigernet.com

The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Crowd For NFL Game Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans currently have a 12-6 lead over the New England Patriots in the second quarter. Too bad not many of their fans are there to see it. Let’s just say the crowd at NRG Stadium this afternoon is a sparse one. That’s not that surprising, considering the Texans have lost three straight and fell 40-0 to the Buffalo Bills last week.
NFL
#American Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
WJFW-TV

Edgar shuts out Abbotsford in the second half to secure Week 8 win

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:12PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Abbotsford - Both the Abbotsford Falcons and Edgar Wildcats put on a clinic on offense in the first half. But after Abbotsford took the lead mid-way through the second quarter, Edgar marched back down the field and never looked back. The Wildcats kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the second half to win 30-16.
ABBOTSFORD, WI
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Insane Saturday

College football Saturdays don’t get much better than the one we had yesterday, as several awesome games took place. Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was an epic one, as Oklahoma came from behind to beat Texas, Michigan squeaked past Nebraska and Texas A&M upset No. 1 Alabama, among other results. It was a truly awesome day in the college football world.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Football
Sports
WJFW-TV

Colby drops Ladysmith in blowout fashion

Local Sports Published 10/08/2021 10:10PM, Last Updated 10/08/2021 11:12PM. Colby - The Colby Hornets hosted the Ladysmith Lumberjacks in Week 8. Colby scored on their first offensive play and kept it up from there. Hornets win 62-6.
COLBY, WI
247Sports

Devaughn Mortimer mid-season senior highlights: Multiple return TDs, jaw-dropping catches, shifty moves

Florida State 2022 wide receiver commitment Devaughn Mortimer has been nothing short of impressive at the halfway point of his senior season at Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard high school. His mid-season highlight tape, which he released yesterday, features Mortimer returning multiple punts/kicks for touchdowns, making ridiculous grabs, as well as...
FLORIDA STATE
numberfire.com

Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Sunday

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Adams will catch for left-hander Josh Rogers on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Keibert Ruiz moves to the bench. Adams is batting 0.234 this season with 2...
MLB
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Marquise Brown Makes Up For Drops With Incredible Diving Catch Against Denver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After dropping three passes last week against the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Marquise Brown bounced back on Sunday with a highlight-reel touchdown catch. Watch below as quarterback Lamar Jackson connects on a 49-yard deep pass with Brown, who flies to the ball on a post route and makes a Superman-like diving grab, putting the Ravens up 13-7 against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter. HOLLYWOOD. BROWN. TOUCHDOWN. @Primetime_Jet Tune in now on CBS‼️ pic.twitter.com/ChE5YFxY8O — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2021 And you can’t miss the celebration. 🤙 @Primetime_jet. #BudLightCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/HDyeB4HidF — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2021 Per NFL’s NextGen Stats,...
NFL
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Sunday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Barnes will catch for left-hander Julio Urias and bat eighth versus right-hander Humberto Mejia and the Diamondbacks. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
MLB
tigernet.com

Clemson at Syracuse Vegas odds released

Clemson returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome (ESPN). The Tigers (3-2) are coming off the bye week after a 19-13 home win over Boston College, while Syracuse (3-3) is coming off of back-to-back close losses to Florida State (road; 33-30) and Wake Forest (home; 40-37 OT).
CLEMSON, SC
kciiradio.com

Ravens Catch ‘Cats in Four

The Hillcrest Academy Ravens scored a road Southeast Iowa Superconference volleyball win in Columbus Junction Tuesday, beating the Wildcats on their home floor in four sets. The Ravens won the match by scores of 17-25, 25-13, 25-23 and 25-21. In the match, Hillcrest was led by Esther Hughes with 10 kills, Norah Yoder with 21 assists and Malia Yoder with 15 digs. The Wildcats were paced by nine kills from Victoria Howell, 15 assists from Sera Vela and eight digs from Lily Coil. After the match, Raven head coach Brandon Statler talked about the formula that worked for the win in the tight match. “They were a great cover team. Their libero was taking care of the entire back line by herself. We really had to move and attack. We have to remember to focus, look down at the court, find the holes and swing. Keep attacking, if we aren’t attacking we are playing not to lose and we aren’t going to beat anyone that way. The seniors brought the momentum and the together tonight and the freshmen brought the clutch. That’s a little backwards from what you would normally think. During crunch time, I just held up the sign for Norah (Yoder) to get the ball to Malia (Yoder). We needed to pepper the court with a bunch of different shots and she’s great with that. Defensively, Kyleigh Statler was great tonight.”
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
numberfire.com

Will Smith catching for Dodgers on Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is batting fifth in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Smith will start at catcher after Austin Barnes was kept on the Dodgers' bench against their intrastate rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Yu Darvish, our models project Smith to score 12.0 FanDuel...
MLB
numberfire.com

Michael Perez catching for Pirates Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates listed Michael Perez as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Perez will bat seventh and start at catcher while Taylor Davis sits. Perez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.3 fantasy points against the Phillies.
MLB

