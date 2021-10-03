CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Jim beam tells me. DJ is not good

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Makers Mark agrees...sick of seeing the statue every pass play rip a throw that the WR can’t catch.

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

dont tell me espn isnt anti clemson

This is the best we have looked offensively all year. the focus for the espn announcers has been on BC and how "they have a chance" or " clemson doesnt look like themselves" BS. this is the best weve moved the ball all year. Mafah is huge. DJ is playing his best game. we just have to finish.. if we had on one of those drives this game might be over. BC is 4-0.. they arent exactly troy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

DJ =

He could suddenly put things together and be the QB he was against ND. Or he never puts it together and becomes one the most overpaid busts in the. DJ = Developing young QB that could be the next big thing. I am sure hoping so! He could also go...
NFL
tigernet.com

DJ going back out after game By Himself, tell me everything

I need to know. No way TL, KB,DW,TB would have been out there without 1 of his “boys” ….. greatly impressed me with that. At first I thought it was kind of hokey, but I can see that he is sincere. Like everyone, I am disappointed with his play so far and I'm sure he's disappointed. But I have a sneaky feeling that when the game slows down for him and the light comes on, we're going to have a real winner and leader. I belive he has a great heart and is trying his very best. We are going to lose a few more games this year, and this will not be our year. But I do believe DJ can be a winner here. The line is looking a little better. The running back room suddenly looks strong with Pae, Mafah and Shipley. The receives need to get their act together for sure. I think Ross, EJ Williams, and Ngata are our best bets there. I think we are missing Spector and the role he fills more than we know.
NFL
tigernet.com

if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . .

We might stil be in this . . as long as a correction is made or found. Re: if we hadn't lost to Nancy State . . Face it. Clemson is in a rebuilding year. May creep back into the top 10 if we win out but I don't think this will happen. Too may players hurt. Too much youth on the team. Gonna be a long year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

When DJ puts it all together...

We will all be glad he's our QB. It's coming! Just hold on. I'm behind you all the way DJ. Start this weekend and go get em. Go Tigers!💪🙏🐯. Re: When DJ puts it all together... [4]. Oct 10, 2021, 5:05 PM. I trust and believe Dabo when he says...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Saban's done. He should retire with his dignity still intact.

His 1st loss to a former assistant is the 1st crack in the armor eSECpn built around him. The writing is on the wall... it's time for Nick to bow out!. Re: Saban's done. He should retire with his dignity still intact. Oct 10, 2021, 2:04 PM. Please send him...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Trevor showing out!

He's really growing into the role. "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." He really is! His throws are perfection. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to...
ENTERTAINMENT
tigernet.com

TD for TL16....Orange in the End Zone!

Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 364. Joined:...
VIDEO GAMES

