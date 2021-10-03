CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bench his butt!!!

tigernet.com
 7 days ago

Defend him all you want but the kid is as overrated as I’ve seen and hasn’t improved ANY.

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

Everybody saying bench DJ

For who? Taisun? He came in but he's not going to win any of these games either. It's not like we gave some glaring answer behind DJ. Also, my question is how is this not obvious to the coaches when this offense practices against this defense everyday. The way they play, has our offense even got a yard in practice? You would think they would know in practice because it would be obvious the offense sucks. Maybe they just think because the defense is so good that's why.
FOOTBALL
Clinton Herald

Butt eyeing a return to Fort Dodge

Camanche’s sole returning state qualifier has taken over leadership of the Storm cross country team and taken charge on reaching his season end goals. Junior Andrew Butt is coming off of a trip to the Class 2A state race in 2020 and is aiming for a return to Fort Dodge.
CAMANCHE, IA
tigernet.com

Panther's punt blocked

Oh my gosh, back in the Danny had his stopwatch on all kicks and the punter for the Panthers would have never played for us. The punter is in slow motion. Danny did it on Field Goals also...check him out at the :45 second mark of the Georgia game in 1987 when David Treadwell was lining up for the winning field goal...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4gjadSYFY4.
NFL
tigernet.com

What, a starting QB benched

Oklahoma QB benched at halftime down by 18. Going 9 for 16, 112 yards and 1 int. The back up QB went 15 for 24 and 211 yards with 2 TDS. Oklahoma was down by 18 when QB benched and won the game by 7. What a concept when a...
CLEMSON, SC
#All You Want
tigernet.com

TD for TL16....Orange in the End Zone!

Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 364. Joined:...
VIDEO GAMES
tigernet.com

Tyler Davis update?

I believe is out for the season with a torn pec or something. The original comment from Dabo was out 8 weeks after the surgery. Problem is that for a torn bicep that is re-attached the average time before it comes out of the sling for initial rehab is 12 weeks. 16 weeks before any light weights can be lifted. Up to a year before full strength is regained. Simple math says he likely won't be a go for spring practice but well on his way back. Anyone remember the injury status of Trey Lamar? It was week to week at seasons end and he dressed for the playoff game. Did not make a recovery from his injury until the following season. Tyler is out for the season.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

2 weeks to improve. Excited to see if we

Have had productive days leading up to Friday night. Would be great to get a win on the road and score 3 or more TD's either running or passing. Lots of football left to play! Go Tigers!!!!!!. Orange Blooded [3434]. TigerPulse: 92%. Posts: 4115. Joined: 11/28/03. Re: 2 weeks to...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Panthers are built to win now.

Not just now but the team is young and built for the future. Brees is retired, Matt Ryan has a couple years left at the most, Brady will hit the decline eventually……. Trade for Deshaun Watson now! The Sam Darnold story was cute the first 3 weeks. DW4 makes this team an instant Super Bowl contender.
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
tigernet.com

Is it me?

But don't it seems like Bama's D started to regress after Kirby left?.. Sure they have 5* stars at every level of their defense.. But it seems their defense started to tail off after the 18' season....
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Funny how CFB passion rolls. A few weeks ago TAM dominated by Arkansas.

If you watched it they dominated every aspect of the game including offense and defense line. I just knew that Jimbos head would roll for that. But now he is King again. Reminds me a little bit of when Malzahn beat Alabama but otherwise had been quite pedestrian. Got a contract deal out of that one. Good for the coaches buyout I suppose. Reminder that on any given Saturday . . . And btw I know we had bresee and Tyler Davis then but I think we are still the only team not to allow Georgia an offensive TD. Hope we did some soul searching this week and DJ can shake it off. Let’s Go Tigers!
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

0 or 1 loss teams left

AAC - Houston / SMU / Cincinnati. B10 - Mich State / Michigan / Ohio State / Penn State / Iowa. Just my take,but it's not whether you have 0 losses ,or 1 ,but where you rank in the top 10 when the CFP committee starts to rank the teams.Remember only the top 4 teams get in, and based on current coaches poll both a 1 loss Georgia and Alabama get in over say an undefeated Pitt, or Wake because of strength of schedule scenarios and where their opponents rank.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Trevor showing out!

He's really growing into the role. "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." He really is! His throws are perfection. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to...
ENTERTAINMENT
tigernet.com

When DJ puts it all together...

We will all be glad he's our QB. It's coming! Just hold on. I'm behind you all the way DJ. Start this weekend and go get em. Go Tigers!💪🙏🐯. Re: When DJ puts it all together... [4]. Oct 10, 2021, 5:05 PM. I trust and believe Dabo when he says...
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

You know how they do Tigers in the Pros

On the scoreboard during the game. I wonder if they would consider doing Tigers in the NCAA and highlight all of our players that went into the portal and wound up on other teams?
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson at Syracuse Vegas odds released

Clemson returns to action Friday at 7 p.m. Friday in the Carrier Dome (ESPN). The Tigers are coming off the bye week after a 19-13 home win over Boston College, while Syracuse is coming off of back-to-back close losses to Florida State (road; 33-30) and Wake Forest (home; 40-37 OT). Clemson opened a Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Interesting Strategy by OU yesterday

Pulls QB and makes one of the biggest comebacks ever. Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley said he didn't know if he'd "ever been prouder of a team" after the sixth-ranked Sooners rallied from a 21-point first-quarter deficit Saturday behind freshman QB Caleb Williams in the latest edition of the Red River Showdown.
FOOTBALL
tigernet.com

Well, Do You Think DJ

Contacted his high school rival and friend, Bryce Young and warned him about what's to come from the Bama Board?. Young threw for more than 350 yards and 3 tds. Did he miss a few throws, sure, but pretty sure the ire of Bama fans isn’t going to be directed his way. He had guys in his face all night and made a bunch of great plays most qbs can’t make.
SPORTS
tigernet.com

Saban's done. He should retire with his dignity still intact.

His 1st loss to a former assistant is the 1st crack in the armor eSECpn built around him. The writing is on the wall... it's time for Nick to bow out!. Re: Saban's done. He should retire with his dignity still intact. Oct 10, 2021, 2:04 PM. Please send him...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

Good afternoon Tiger T-Netters!!!

I'm asking how long will it take for Paul Shitface to claim that Bama's run at the top is done. I think that it was the same night that Clemson loss to UGA that he made that claim, or was it after we lost to NC State. It really doesn't matter bc, shitface will never in his life time make such a claim, and it wouldn't matter if Bama was to have a 6-6 record, Shitface would be armed with excuses for Bama that no team in the country would have recovered from whatever the issue was that Bama had a 6-6 season. Shitface would still declare that Bam was the best FB program in the history of college FB. On the other hand, never in this life time will he ever admit that he was wrong about Clemson, even if Clemson was to win the Natty in 2022. 2023, 2024, or 2025. The only thing that shitface would say is that everybody else in college FB was having a few down years, and the only reason that Bama wasn't winning those Natty's, is only bc of the grueling SEC schedule that Bama had to play, even though out the other side of his mouth, he was saying the only reason that Clemson was having a winning streak, was simply bc the rest of college FB had a few down seasons!!!! Paul Shitface Finebaum says the things that he says only bc he doesn't have anything in his life to believe in, other than Bama FB, and Nick Saban, I believe that is a fact!!!!!
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

If Dabo was a stock…

I would buy all I could afford. Someone doesn’t get where he is by accident and everyone has a “dip” occasionally. He is still a young man at 50 and I do not believe he’s even hit his prime yet. I also think he knows what is wrong and will fix it, but he’ll do it in his own way and with class, probably with no mid-season firings, despite the grumblings of some of our discontented Tiger brethren. If “best is the standard” and “the best is yet to come” are principles with him and not just mottos to fire up the crowd, we’ve still got a lot of good football ahead of us. I hope we don’t run him off. Go Tigers!
ACCIDENTS

