Tarrant reports 20 COVID deaths Saturday, eighth consecutive day with 10 or more deaths

Tarrant County reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and 848 new cases on Saturday. The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a River Oaks man in his 40s, a Euless man in his 40s, a Haltom City woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 50s, a Forest Hill man in his 60s, four Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Sansom Park man in his 60s, a Mansfield man and woman in their 70s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 70s, and an Azle woman in her 80s.