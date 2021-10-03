CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant reports 20 COVID deaths Saturday, eighth consecutive day with 10 or more deaths

By Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarrant County reported 20 COVID-19 deaths and 848 new cases on Saturday. The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a River Oaks man in his 40s, a Euless man in his 40s, a Haltom City woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 50s, a Forest Hill man in his 60s, four Fort Worth women in their 60s, a Sansom Park man in his 60s, a Mansfield man and woman in their 70s, two Fort Worth women and a man in their 70s, and an Azle woman in her 80s.

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 2

Rolando Cantu
7d ago

Jehovah is a compassionate God. He hates to hear us cry out because of the suffering that we are enduring​—be it persecution, illness, or our imperfections. (Read Psalm 22:23, 24.) Jehovah feels our pain; he wants to stop it, and he will stop it. (Compare Exodus 3:7, 8; Isaiah 63:9.) The day will come when “he will wipe out every tear from [our] eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore.”​—Rev. 21:4.Visit J.W.Org.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy