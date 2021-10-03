CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after shooting in north Minneapolis

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 8 days ago
Oct 2, 2021

Police are investigating the 73rd homicide in Minneapolis this year after a man was fatally shot late Friday evening.

The Minneapolis Police Department says it was called to a report of gunfire near the 4600 block of Aldrich Ave N., with a resident saying a man was in their yard claiming to have been shot.

Officers found the man outside the resident's home with gunshot wounds.

Although he was "awake and responsive" at the time, he was taken to North Memorial Medical Center where he died a "few hours later."

At this time, no arrests have been made, nor any information about possible suspects released.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Dexter Harrison
7d ago

Just another dead black criminal thug. America doesn’t care- stop reporting the same story over and over.

Bring Me The News

Shootout at downtown St. Paul bar leaves one dead, 14 injured

A shooting at a downtown St. Paul bar left one woman dead and 14 more injured in what police described as a "hellish" incident early Sunday morning. Investigators believe there were multiple shooters that opened fire at the Seventh Street Truck Park, on West Seventh Street, at around 12:15 a.m., with St. Paul PD saying there were multiple 911 calls from those inside who "frantically begged for help."
Bring Me The News

Three men arrested over mass shooting in St. Paul

St. Paul police have arrested three men in connection with the shootout in a downtown bar that left a woman in her 20s dead, and 14 more people injured. Police chief Todd Axtell shared the update Sunday morning. “Three men have been arrested in connection to this morning’s shootings and...
Bring Me The News

Body found on Bloomington roadside, investigation underway

Authorities are investigating the death of a person whose body was found near I-494 in Bloomington on Friday. A citizen reported seeing the body on the 7800 Block of Washington Avenue at about 1:00 p.m., a news release says. Eden Prairie police officers arrived shortly thereafter and confirmed the caller's report.
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis gunfight leads to crash that kills innocent woman on scooter

An innocent woman who was riding a scooter on a Minneapolis sidewalk was killed when a vehicle involved in a shootout crashed into her Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the incident began with a 911 call reporting two vehicles on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue that were driving side by side with people in each vehicle shooting at each other.
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis police reveal more details about high-speed shootout, crash that killed innocent bystander

Police say a high-speed shootout between two vehicles that ultimately killed a bystander started, in part, due to an earlier "altercation." The Minneapolis Police Department later Thursday morning revealed more details about the deadly incident from the night prior, which ended when two cars involved in the incident crashed at the intersection of 5th St N and 6th Ave N. just after 11 p.m. Police had said occupants in one or both vehicles had been firing shots as they sped through downtown Minneapolis prior to the crash.
Bring Me The News

St. Paul police: Armed man at busy intersection threatened to shoot himself, others

St. Paul police officers were engaged in an hourlong standoff Friday with an armed man who authorities say was threatening to shoot himself and others. The incident started with a report of an assault at Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue that came in at about 11 a.m., the St. Paul Police Department told Bring Me The News. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Bring Me The News

Charges: Woman chased St. Paul man down with SUV, killing him

A Minneapolis woman is accused of killing a St. Paul man with an SUV after he allegedly tried to steal her belongings. Landis Rachel Hill, 31, of Minneapolis, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide in connection to the Oct. 5 death of Al Rakip J. Zaidi, 21, of St. Paul.
Bring Me The News

Woman found dead in Bloomington dumpster is identified

A woman whose body was tossed into a dumpster in Bloomington after her boyfriend allegedly killed her has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Tuesday identified the woman as Samantha Samih Farah, 24, of Bloomington. Her boyfriend, Nasri Abdilahi, 23, was charged last week in her death. The...
Bring Me The News

Central Minnesota man dies in accident involving broken lawnmower

A central Minnesota man was working on a broken lawnmower when it moved, running over and killing him. The Wadena County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 7:23 a.m. Wednesday in Bullard Township. When they arrived, family members of the victim, 84-year-old Russell Schimpp, were already on the scene, as was an ambulance.
Bring Me The News

Fatal motorcycle crash overnight in Coon Rapids

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive Northwest, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. "Early indications show that the adult male driving a motorcycle was traveling westbound on...
Bring Me The News

2 people injured when SUV hits bear in northern Minnesota

Two people were injured Wednesday night when their SUV hit a bear in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report says a 72-year-old woman was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Highway 59 near County Road 25 when it struck a black bear that was in the traffic lane.
Bring Me The News

Mother accused of helping son dump her husband's body in Wisconsin pleads guilty

A Minnesota mother accused of helping hide the body of her husband after he'd been killed by her son has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her. Connie L. Herbst, 63, was charged in November of 2020 with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, with a second charge (aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact) added in July via an amended criminal complaint.
Bring Me The News

Red Lake man indicted for first-degree murder in police officer's killing

A 28-year-old Red Lake man has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of Red Lake Tribal Police officer Ryan Bialke. A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against David Brian Donnell Jr., who is accused of fatally shooting Bialke, a father of four, at his home in Redby on July 27, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Minnesota said in a news release Thursday.
Bring Me The News

Eden Prairie man sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

An Eden Prairie man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally having others purchase firearms for him. Damien Lashaun Nelson, 32, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in late December to one count of conspiracy and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.
