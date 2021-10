Sports games are a different beast, by nature. Developers ask their players to pony up full prices each year for what amounts to a roster update and a few tweaks to the features. Because of this, I’ve taken to skipping years when it comes to certain sports games, so when I get a new one to play, the game feels fresher and the upgrades seem deeper and more substantial. That’s what happened this year with NBA 2K22. I’ve skipped the last two years — and all the controversies those games brought with them — and have come into 2K22 with a new perspective. That payoff has made it worth it, and I’ve had more fun with this game than I have in recent 2K experiences.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO