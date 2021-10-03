Peoria Police locate missing 13-year-old teen Levi Fugitt

PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police have located an endangered 13-year-old who was last seen in the area of Cactus Road and 67th Avenue. "Levi was last seen at his school located in the area of 6800 W. Cactus Rd. He did not get on the bus at the end of the school day and it is unknown where he may have gone. According to caretakers, Levi suffers from severe behavioral health issues, requires medication and can become aggressive. Officers and staff have been actively looking for Levi, but have not been able to locate him," the department said.