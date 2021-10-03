Flash Flood Warning issued for Lonoke, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-02 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lonoke; Pulaski The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lonoke County in central Arkansas Northeastern Pulaski County in central Arkansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1030 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen and heavy rain is still falling across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Jacksonville, Cabot, West Little Rock, Maumelle, Lonoke, Little Rock AFB, North Little Rock Airport, Carlisle, South Bend, Parnell, Gravel Ridge, McAlmont, Gibson, Sylvan Hills, Lakewood, Levy and Camp Robinson. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED