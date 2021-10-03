CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge Jeanine: The left's massive socialist spending spree

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Judge Jeanine calls liberal policy on crime 'disgusting'

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
LAW
Fox News

Biden tries to sell spending spree as 'tax cut'

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialist#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
FOXBusiness

GOP leaders use $3.5T spending bill to portray Democrats as socialists

Republican Party leaders are alleging that Democrats are using the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill to implement a socialist agenda. "Democrats want to spend trillions and trillions of your money to create programs that will never expire and make millions of Americans dependent on the federal government — from cradle to grave," tweeted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. on Monday. "It’s big-government socialism, plain and simple."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
WSAV News 3

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution. McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Spending negotiations a battle between left and far-left: Sen. Lankford

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford argued current spending negotiations are highlighting divisions in the Democrat Party on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." SEN. JAMES LANKFORD: This is a battle between the left and the far-left trying to determine how they're going to actually manage these two bills. They had planned to do it on the 27 of September, in fact, announced a month ago they were going to have the vote on the 27 of September. They obviously didn't have the votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump Wanted to 'Stay in Power Forever' Like Putin, Says His Ex-National Security Adviser

A former top national security adviser to Donald Trump said the ex-president admired Russia's Vladimir Putin and wanted to "stay in power forever" like the strongman leader. "He saw Putin as the kind of epitome of the badass populist, frankly, you know, the kind of person that he wanted to be: super-rich, super powerful, no checks and balances, and essentially being able to stay in power forever," Fiona Hill, who previously served as senior director for Europe and Russia on Trump's National Security Council, told Molly Jong-Fast of The Daily Beast on an episode of The New Abnormal podcast uploaded on Sunday.
POTUS
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump's secret Jan. 6th evidence going to investigators

Donald Trump is now formally exerting executive privilege to withhold White House records from the January 6th Committee. President Biden is expected to reject this effort to conceal the documents, setting up what could be a legal showdown. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson fills in for MSNBC’s Ari Melber to break it all down. Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
Fox News

Watters: Democrats can't control the narrative when people are allowed to speak freely on social media

Fox News host Jesse Watters slammed Democrats and their efforts to stamp out dissent to their far-left agenda during his opening monologue Saturday. "Liberals destroy you when they can't debate," Watters began his monologue. "One thing we learned during the Trump term is the left will do whatever it takes to get their way. They will demolish anything and anyone who slows down their radical agenda. No matter how much blunt force it needs, they will make it a crime to resist them while ignoring real problems and real crimes their own policies are responsible for. They have gotten away with way too much. they have gotten cocky because the press, the prosecutors and the politicians are in on it. There are no guardrails. The only thing stopping them is we the people. This week the left crossed the line. It's getting dangerous."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy