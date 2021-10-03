Reproductive rights rally in Buffalo, nationwide

Women across the country are taking a stand when it comes to their reproductive rights.

More than 600 rallies took place from coast-to-coast on Saturday, including one in Buffalo that went from Prospect Park to Niagara Square.

The Rally for Abortion Justice is in direct response to the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the nation, that went into effect in Texas last month.

It bans abortions after 6 weeks, before many women know they have conceived, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul attended two of Saturday's rallies, one in Albany, and the other in Seneca Falls.

She says it's once again time for women to stand up for their reproductive rights, and she offered to help women in state's like Texas, where those rights are under attack.

She said, "58% of reproductive age women are living in states where their rights are under assault. You come to New York and you'll be part of our family. We'll take care of you, make sure you have the health care you deserve.".

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to begin oral arguments on Monday, in a case that could determine the future of abortion rights in this country.

