CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Reproductive rights rally in Buffalo, nationwide

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6eHj_0cFRoNeI00

Women across the country are taking a stand when it comes to their reproductive rights.

More than 600 rallies took place from coast-to-coast on Saturday, including one in Buffalo that went from Prospect Park to Niagara Square.

The Rally for Abortion Justice is in direct response to the most restrictive anti-abortion bill in the nation, that went into effect in Texas last month.

It bans abortions after 6 weeks, before many women know they have conceived, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul attended two of Saturday's rallies, one in Albany, and the other in Seneca Falls.

She says it's once again time for women to stand up for their reproductive rights, and she offered to help women in state's like Texas, where those rights are under attack.

She said, "58% of reproductive age women are living in states where their rights are under assault. You come to New York and you'll be part of our family. We'll take care of you, make sure you have the health care you deserve.".

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to begin oral arguments on Monday, in a case that could determine the future of abortion rights in this country.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
State
Texas State
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
Seneca Falls, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Rochester mayor will resign as part of plea deal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is resigning from office after accepting a plea deal, according to ABC affiliate WHAM. Warren was accused of using a political action committee (PAC) to circumvent campaign finance laws in order to accept extra donations during the 2017 mayoral election. She and...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy