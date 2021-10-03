CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kids will be on the bus with total strangers,’ one parent upset on CCSD bus route cancellations

By Victoria Saha
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County School District bus issues are forcing parents to find new ways to get their kids to school safely.

Some families reached out to 8 News Now, claiming they have learned CCSD transportation will cut some of their routes.

One parent we spoke with says her son got off the bus with a notice from CCSD saying her son’s bus stop on Hacienda and South Conquistador was one of 9 routes that will no longer be in service by the CCSD transportation.

“I would say on average around 15 kids get on from this bus stop,” Varduhi Vardanyan, a parent. “I don’t know based on what they are canceling just this route.”

Instead, they are partnering with the RTC public buses as a way for students to get to and from school.

“When they drop them off it won’t be in front of the school like the school bus does it will be different cross-sections, then they have to walk to back to school; I’m sure many of them will be late,” Varduhi Vardanyan, a parent.

Vardanyan says they understand the school district is having a shortage but says safety is her concern. ” In this case, kids will be on the bus with total strangers you don’t know what they have what they can give to the kids to take to school it’s like major safety issue for me as a parent,” she added.

A virtual meeting is scheduled for parents to address their concerns regarding the new change, which takes into effect on Oct. 11th.

CCSD is currently looking to fill nearly 250 openings for school bus drivers.

Comments / 12

FREE/USA
7d ago

leftwingnut zombies are ruining our schools and they should all be shut down. NO DEMICRAP SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO HAVE A TEACHING LICENSE IN AMERICA. PERIOD.

Reply
5
nj13 nj13
7d ago

Democrats are doing a great job destroying this country as fast as possible China must be so proud

Reply(3)
10
Hunny702
7d ago

Drive your kids in if you so badly want them to get a corrupt education or start home schooling them.

Reply(2)
7
 

