CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

Cobb hotel tax revenue returns to pre-pandemic levels

By Aleks Gilbert agilbert@mdjonline.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCobb County hotel/motel tax revenue collected in August surpassed revenue collected exactly two years earlier — the first time since the beginning of the pandemic a single-month’s haul was better than in 2019. In August, the tax raised $1.6 million, a hair above the $1.5 million collected in August 2019.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktna.org

August sales tax revenue for Talkeetna out-performs pre-pandemic average

The rebound of business in Downtown Talkeetna continued in August, according to sales tax data from the Mat-Su Borough. August sales tax revenue, which was made public this week, outperformed the average of the two years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. This August brought in about ten percent more than the average of 2018 and 2019, which was just over $160,000. Revenue from August of last year was less than half of that average.
irei.com

Multifamily leasing performance in August exceeds pre-pandemic levels

A strong recovery in multifamily leasing occurred in August 2021, compared not only to the prior year but also to August 2019 (the pre-pandemic baseline), according to the latest report from proptech firm MRI Software. Highlights of the report, based on data from 1 million market-rate units across three consecutive...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Government
City
Cobb, GA
Cobb County, GA
Business
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
dailynewsen.com

New Government punishment to pension plans: reduces the maximum annual contribution to only 1,500 euros

The General Budgets of the State (PGE) of 2022 contain a new hit to private savings: the maximum that can be provided to individual pension plans will be reduced again and will remain in just 1,500 euros. The Government has already drastically reduced this figure from 8,000 to 2,000 euros and now, despite the petitions of the sector so that it will be revised upwards, it applies a new reduction of 500 euros.
ECONOMY
Marietta Daily Journal

Young Republicans Condemn Censure of Governor Kemp; Cobb Schools Sued by SPLC; Cobb's Hotel Tax Revenue Rises

Cobb Young Republicans are speaking out against the Cobb GOP's censure of Governor Brian Kemp; Cobb schools are being sued by the Southern Poverty Law Center over optional mask rules; And Cobb has seen it's hotel tax revenue rise back up to pre-pandemic levels. #CobbCounty #Georgia #LocalNews - - - - - The Marietta Daily Journal Podcast is local news for Marietta, Kennesaw, Smyrna, and all of Cobb County. Subscribe today, so you don't miss an episode! MDJOnline Register Here for your essential digital news. Find additional episodes of the MDJ Podcast here. This Podcast was produced and published for the Marietta Daily Journal and MDJ Online by BG Ad Group on 10-4-2021. For advertising inquiries, please email j.southerland@bgadgroup.com See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
MARIETTA, GA
Law.com

Law Firm Mergers Lag Pre-Pandemic Levels, but 2022 Could Change That

Eight mergers were completed in Q3 of 2021 compared to six in Q3 of 2020. So far in 2021, firms have completed a total of 33 mergers, compared to 32 in the previous year. Fairfax analysts expect an uptick in combinations in 2022. More law firms merged in the just-completed...
ECONOMY
Housing Wire

Forbearance rate finally hits pre-pandemic levels

Servicers’ forbearance portfolio volume dropped last week to a level below 3.00% for the first time in 18 months. The total number of loans in forbearance decreased by four basis points to 2.96% as of Sept. 19, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). The most notable decline was in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Hotel Tax#Pandemic#Braves
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
newsbrig.com

Two Dozen Banks Sidestep Texas Law Punishing Gun, Oil Policies

(Bloomberg) — More than two dozen banks have said they can continue working with Texas and its local governments in the wake of new state laws seeking to punish financial institutions that have policies aimed at the gun and fossil fuel industries. Most Read from Bloomberg. Barclays Plc, TD Securities,...
TEXAS STATE
Forbes

Can A Debt Collector Get Into My Bank Account?

You head to an ATM to withdraw $100 from your bank account. But you’re unable to get any of your money. You later find out your bank account has been frozen. In many cases, a bank blocks your access to the account because a debt collector has obtained a court order against you. The court order requires the bank to freeze your account so the debt collector can recover money that’ll help cover your past-due debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy