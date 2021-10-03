CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Three Thoughts on Oklahoma’s 37-31 Win Over Kansas State

By Pete Mundo
heartlandcollegesports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Sooners improved to 5-0 on the season after a 37-31 win in Manhattan over the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday night. The loss dropped Kansas State to 3-2 on the season. It’s also Chris Klieman’s first loss to the Sooners in his three seasons with the Cats. Here...

www.heartlandcollegesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Five things we learned from Kansas State’s sluggish 31-20 loss at Oklahoma State

A short sequence of plays perfectly summed up how poorly things went for Kansas State during a 31-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. It started with a kickoff return that K-State receiver Malik Knowles decided to run out of the end zone late in the first quarter. His confidence was understandable, considering he had just returned another kick 99 yards for a touchdown, but it proved to be the wrong choice when the Cowboys smothered him at his own seven-yard line. Disaster struck moments later when Will Howard fumbled a snap into the end zone and Oklahoma State recovered for a touchdown.
KANSAS STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas State Football: Re-Predicting the Rest of the 2021 Season

It’s time for a bye-week reset of expectations for the Kansas State Wildcats. Despite a 37-31 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, it was great seeing K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson back healthy and leading the Wildcats offense. He was cool, calm, and collected while completing 29 of 41 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Having Thompson back gives me hope that Kansas State can make a bowl game, and maybe even a good bowl game, at the end of the season. With five games down and seven to go, it’s time to do a reset of my K-State preseason predictions, in which I had the Wildcats going 7-5.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 37-31 loss to Oklahoma

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 37-31 loss against Oklahoma on Saturday. “Hard fought game, had a chance to win, had a number of opportunities, proud of our team, played for four quarters, played with great passion. I told the guys, ‘We’re a good team. We just got to believe we are a good team, and we played a really good team today and had opportunities to win.’ A bunch of different momentum swings. We knew they were going to make plays. We really thought we could make some plays on these guys. Ultimately they have so many different people that can beat you on offense. We struggled in the second half to get them slowed down. We did a couple times, but not enough. The first half was played about like we thought we needed it to be played; control the football, take the clock. We needed points on that first drive. Instead we were down three to nothing. I thought we should have been up 7-0. There’s a good chance we would've been up 7- 0. That was one of those things we were chasing the rest of the game a little bit. Proud of the effort the guys gave and if we continue with that kind of passion, continue to believe, and get better during this off week and start to get healed up a little bit. Obviously we are banged up. I believe we have a great story we can still write.”
KANSAS STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Week 5 Big 12 Quarterback Power Rankings

There is no position in all of sports that is more important than the quarterback. A good quarterback can help hide other areas of weakness on a team while bad ones can bring down even the best of teams. Either way, having good quarterback play is crucial for any team that hopes to make it all the way. Just like with team power rankings, I wanted to do a weekly quarterback power ranking after every weekend. Here you will find out who is trending up or down depending on their play on the field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Big 12 Football by the Numbers: Week 5

Week 5 is in the books. After the first full week of conference play (no non-conference games), some things are starting to take shape:. Texas’ offense is really good, but the defense is shaky. This might be the worst defense TCU has fielded in quite some time. West Virginia is struggling to run the ball, but it’s tackling well. Oklahoma State is a dangerous team, at least at home, and Oklahoma is the class of the league, but not by much. K-State’s offense is so much better with Skylar Thompson at quarterback. UT’s Bijan Robinson and ISU’s Breece Hall are probably still the best running backs in the league, but OSU’s Jaylen Warren is getting in the conversation, and KSU’s Deuce Vaughn is showing that containing him in the run game just makes him that much more dangerous in the passing game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Klieman
ksal.com

K-State Can’t Complete Comeback, Falls 37-31 to Oklahoma

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State was unable to cap its Hall of Fame weekend with a victory over No. 6 Oklahoma. But Skylar Thompson was magnificent after missing two games due to injury. The sixth-year senior threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-31 loss that featured an impressive fight by the Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#The Kansas State Wildcats#Sooners#Thompson To Howard Lewis#Ou
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy