Topeka, KS

Topeka Symphony Orchestra is dancing at White Concert Hall

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
 7 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Symphony Orchestra is back at White Concert hall for their 2021-2022 season. Saturday’s performance was the first concert of the new season, and the theme was “Dance Mix”.

This concert was full of energetic and upbeat music that was written for dance. The concert had the audience tapping their toes throughout while playing a variety selection from traditional classical ballet like Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and Johann Strauss’s Voices of Spring Waltz , to less familiar but just as dance-able pieces like Summerland by William Grant Still.

The next concert by the Topeka Symphony Orchestra will be Saturday, November 13th at 7:30 p.m. in Concert Hall.

The Vinewood holds first inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Vinewood held its first annual fall festival on Saturday. The festival included live music, craft & vendor booths, health & wellness booths, food trucks and kids games and activities. There was also face painting, craft stations, baked goods, a photo booth, health screenings and demonstrations, inflatables, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, a ball toss, a cake walk, trunk or treat and a performance by the Shawnee Heights Drumline.
TOPEKA, KS
SpongeBob the Musical opens Friday at Topeka High

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High Theater students will perform their first act of the year, SpongeBob the Musical, Friday evening in Hoehner Auditorium at Topeka High. The stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts; lives hang in the balance. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Washburn University hosts Capital City Marching Band Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Music Department hosted a Marching Band Festival on Wednesday in Yager Stadium. Topeka area high school marching bands were invited to the festival. Trophies were handed out at the end of the competition for ‘Best Overall Effects,’ ‘Best Music’ /’Drum Majors,’ ‘Best Visual,’ ‘Best Percussion’ and ‘Best Auxiliary Performance.’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
Local brewery brings speakeasy to Topeka for Halloween

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Norsemen Brewing Company in Topeka’s NOTO district is holding a Halloween pop-up all month long in October called a ‘spookeasy,’ partnering with Kansas City based ‘Apparition’ which puts on events in KC, Wichita, and Denver. First, you’re handed a lantern as you walk up a dark maze...
TOPEKA, KS
Your ticket to 2021 Halloween fun is right here!

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Finding the perfect spot to trick-or-treat, or finding Halloween fun is important this year. KSNT has compiled a list of Halloween-themed events happing in Shawnee and neighboring counties. Thursday, Oct. 7. Halloween Themed Bingo, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Spookeasy at Norseman Brewing...
TOPEKA, KS
