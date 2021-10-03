CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subway surfer dies after falling from top of train in NYC

By Lauren Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 7 days ago

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – A man in New York City died early Saturday morning after he fell from the top of a moving subway train as it crossed into Manhattan on the Williamsburg Bridge.

Police responded to the scene of the incident shortly after 4:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 32-year-old man under the train, “unconscious and unresponsive.” Emergency services pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Further investigation revealed the male was observed, prior to police response, riding on top of the train as it traveled; the male lost his footing/positioning, and fell from the train to the tracks below, to be subsequently struck by the train,” police said in a statement obtained by Nexstar.

The man’s identity was not immediately released, pending family notification.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

As a result of the accident, service on the city’s J line was impacted for several hours early Saturday morning, but normal service resumed around 6:45 a.m., according to NYC Transit.

