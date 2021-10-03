CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul George Wants to Stay With Clippers ‘Long Term’

By Farbod Esnaashari
 8 days ago
Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both staying committed to the LA Clippers long term. While Paul George didn't need to state his loyalty again after signing a four-year contract, he wanted to reiterate it during training camp.

"I really wanted to continue on, growing with these guys," Paul George said. "I'm here and I wanna be here long-term. By that, it's just continuing and establishing relationships."

The Clippers have a long-term plan over the next three seasons as they build their new Intuit Dome arena. The arena is scheduled for opening at the start of the 2024-25 season, with both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George signing long-term deals. In an ideal world, the Clippers would have a championship banner already raised going into that arena. They were closer than they've ever been in franchise history last season, and likely would have raised a banner if Kawhi Leonard didn't get injured. Regardless, of the bittersweet ending, Paul George and the team loved the fight that the Clippers showed.

"I didn't love how we ended, but I love how close we got towards the end of the season from last year," George said. "Mainly, it was I just genuinely wanted to be around my guys."

There are no expectations for how far the Clippers will go during the 2021-22 NBA season. This team will go wherever Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's health will take them.

