Judge Jeanine: The left's massive socialist spending spree

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford argued current spending negotiations are highlighting divisions in the Democrat Party on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." SEN. JAMES LANKFORD: This is a battle between the left and the far-left trying to determine how they're going to actually manage these two bills. They had planned to do it on the 27 of September, in fact, announced a month ago they were going to have the vote on the 27 of September. They obviously didn't have the votes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO