Galveston, TX

The Trolleys Return to Galveston

By Sally Adams
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 8 days ago

The world is changing.

Walmart is no longer letting you put holiday gifts on lay-away.

And, for the first time since Hurricane Ike 13 years ago, trolleys are running again in Galveston !
Mayor Craig Brown says he’s glad to see this part of the spirit and heritage of his island back. And it wasn’t an easy task.The vehicles have been restored well enough for state and federal level testing cad certification.
Visitors say the wood and the touches are just wonderful!

Beach Women discussing a Trolley Ride in Galveston. Photo: Getty Images

