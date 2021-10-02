CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Chris Olave scores twice as Ohio State dominates Rutgers

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDNXT_0cFRnAD400

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave could have been a fairly early pick in this year’s NFL draft, but he decided he wasn’t done torching opposing defenses at the college level just yet.

That’s exactly what he did to Rutgers on Saturday, hauling in five passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 52-13 blowout victory.

What Olave lacks in size, he makes up for in every other area, with a complete skill set that relies on precise route-running ability and polished technique to create consistent separation.

Don’t be surprised if Olave is the first receiver off the board when the 2022 NFL draft rolls around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pb9FD_0cFRnAD400

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Makes Statement, Shows Marked Improvement in Dominant Win Over Rutgers

Two days before kickoff in Piscataway, New Jersey, Ryan Day said Ohio State was a different team than the one that lost to Oregon in Week 2. Up until Saturday, the Buckeyes could not validate that assertion. A disappointing win against Tulsa would certainly not do it, and even a 59-7 demolition of Akron couldn’t convince anyone for sure.
OHIO STATE
Lantern

Return to Ohio State means more for Olave

When the confetti settled and the lights turned out at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami last January, then-junior wide receiver Chris Olave had a decision to make. The wideout just finished an eight-catch performance against No. 1 Alabama in what could have been his last game as a Buckeye. Olave’s first opportunity to enter the NFL was ahead, and he very well could have been selected to earn both a professional roster spot and contract.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Chris Olave Named a Senior CLASS Award Candidate

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State senior wide receiver Chris Olave on Wednesday was announced as one of 30 nationwide candidates for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I FBS senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Buckeyes
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy