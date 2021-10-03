CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Anderson's 52-yard TD highlights Temple's 34-31 win over Memphis

 7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — D’Wan Mathis completed a school-record tying 35 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns, including a 53-yarder to Amad Anderson Jr. with 2:35 left, and Temple rallied past Memphis 34-31 on Saturday.

Temple extended its lead to 27-23 on a 32-yard field goal with 6:16 remaining and Memphis turned it over on downs near midfield with 2:53 left. Three plays later, Anderson caught a pass behind the line of scrimmage and raced down the left sideline for a 34-23 lead.

Mathis also picked up 53 yards on four carries for Temple (3-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference). Anderson had three catches for 108 yards.

Freshman Seth Henigan was 24 for 40 for 305 yards and three touchdowns for Memphis (3-2). Calvin Austin III, ranked second nationally in receiving yards per game (133.2), caught eight passes for 104 yards.

Memphis built a three-score advantage in the first half for the second straight week, scoring the first 17 points before Temple tied it at 17 by halftime. Last Week, Memphis scored 21 points in the first quarter before losing to UTSA 31-28 on a field goal as time expired.

Next up for Memphis: Memphis vs. Tulsa Sat. 10/9 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN2

(Tigers/AARP/NCAA RULING-AUDIO): Memphis could hear back on NCAA/IARP Ruling on Monday (10/11). More here from 929's G&J

Multiple sources have confirmed that the IARP (Independent Accountability Resolution Process) for the NCAA, which is responsible for reviewing select complex infractions cases in Division I, could announce it's "ruling on Memphis" next Monday, October 11th, 2021. Mark Giannotto and Jeffrey Wright discussed the upcoming ruling and date for an...
American Conference Rebuffed by Mountain West Schools (AUDIO Analysis: Jason Smith on the Geoff Calkins Show Reacts)

The American Athletic Conference (AAC) is preparing for exit of the University of Cincinnati, the University of Central Florida, and the University of Houston with conversations behind the scenes for replacement schools. Recently The Athletic's Brett McMurphy reported that Colorado State and Air Force (after SDSU and Boise State reportedly turned down the AAC) would potentially leave the Mountain West Conference to join the American Athletic Conference. On Friday (10/1/21), it appears that no Mountain West teams will be joining the American according to Pete Thamel/Yahoo!.
