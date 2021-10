When Frank Vogel was asked last week about who would start for the Lakers this season, he was insistent that “no decisions have been made” before training camp. “People ask me all the time, ‘are we gonna start AD at the 5? Are we gonna play with two bigs like we did two years ago? What’s it gonna look like?’” Vogel said. “The honest answer is that we don’t know yet. We’re gonna watch these guys play together in camp, measure the pros and cons of certain lineups, and find a lineup that we think is going to help us get off to a strong start.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO